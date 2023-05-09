Sports betting 101: Over/unders, prop bets and futures

Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot Casino has a wall-sized LED screen, 30 kiosks and four live betting windows. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

SEATTLE — Sports betting is legal in Washington at tribal casinos only, and with the NFL season upon us, Muckleshoot Casino is planning for a busy weekend.

“It’s still in its infancy as far as sports wagering in Washington state, but I think people are starting to get a hold of it and starting to understand it a little bit more,” said Trevor Curtis, sportsbook manager, Caesars Sportsbook at Muckleshoot Casino.

With college games on Saturday and the NFL on Sunday, the sportsbook starts serving food and beverages at 9 a.m. The staff is available and ready for any betting-related questions too.

You can place bets on things like the winners and losers of games, over/unders on total points and futures bets, like who will win the Super Bowl.

Right now, the Seahawks are about 35-1 to win the Super Bowl and about 14-1 to make it to the Super Bowl. That means if you bet $10 on each, you’d win $350 or $140 respectively. You can also make player prop bets, like how many yards and touchdowns each player will get.

“You can always come into our casino and bet the game,” Curtis said. “We can actually bet right now on every Seahawk game that’s throughout the whole season.”

You can also use a feature called Bet Ahead to view all the odds and see what bets you’d like to make in person. You can create a code, and when you get to the sportsbook, you can give it to the staff or use a kiosk to place your bets. If you’re late to the game, you can also place live bets.

“They treat it like the stock market,” Curtis said. “You can bet on the ups and downs of the swing.”

The Mariners have been winning a lot of games recently, so they’ve made betting exciting for many people.

“They were about 35-1 before the season,” Curtis said. “They’ve now been on a hot streak, and they’re about 14-1 to win the World Series.”

Muckleshoot Casino posts some big wins on social media. One person recently made a $30 bet and ended up picking 14 games right and won $40,000.

