Spend an unforgettable day on the water with Anacortes Kayak Tours

ANACORTES, Wash. — It's as close as you can get to the water without going for a swim.



"You don't need to know how to paddle. We're taking you paddling," said Megan Schorr, co-owner of Anacortes Kayak Tours. "All you have to do is go out and have a good attitude and have fun."



As the gateway to the San Juan's, the waters around Anacortes provide the perfect location for kayaking.



"We have people meet at whatever departure location the trip is leaving from about 30 minutes before the trip is actually set to depart. And then the guide, once the whole group gathers, will suit everyone up in their life jackets and spray skirts and give them a paddle."



After going over safety measures, it's time to shove off.



"We run our 1.5 hours, what we call our family tour or the quickie, and so this is a great trip for people with young children or older folks who want to get out on the water," Schorr said. "You don't need to have any skills at all. The guide will give you enough information so that you can enjoy your hour and a half trip, three-hour trip, five-hour trip."



"Sea kayaks draw very little water so we can get right up next to the shoreline and investigate the intertidal zone," Schorr explained. "I just tell people that every trip is unique and that I can't guarantee obviously any wildlife, but if you come out here you have the opportunity to see all kinds of creatures."



So whether it's quick or a couple of days, Anacortes Kayak Tours has a trip on the water you won't soon forget.



"It's something to do outside. It's a gift that they're giving themselves and their friends that doesn't collect dust and they can move their body and they're creating memories."