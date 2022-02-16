South Lake Union Scavenger Hunt + How to win! | Local Lens Seattle

Scour South Lake Union February 18-20 for your chance to win a cash prize!

SEATTLE — Are you ready to scour South Lake Union?! 💯🤩

For two weekends (February 11-13 and February 18-20) you can participate in their second annual scavenger hunt! Don’t worry if you missed the dates, there will be more opportunities. PLUS this video is just a great resource for all fun things happening in South Lake Union.

How to Play

Download the Let's Roam Scavenger Hunt app and then register for the free scavenger hunt.

Follow @southlakeunion on social for tips and tricks throughout the hunt. Dedicated Hashtag: #SLUxYOU #SCOURSLU

💰 Prize Details 💰

First Place Team- $1,000

Second Place Team- $500

Third Place Team- $250

I went ahead and grabbed my friend Kelly Le to tackle the scavenger hunt and we had a blast completing challenges and trying to win prizes. Some of our fav stops were the new love swing installation (hello photo op), Happy Lemon (some of the best bubble tea), and walking around MOHAI for the most incredible water views. Join us on the next one if you can’t make this year’s. 😊

This video is sponsored by South Lake Union Chamber of Commerce. Outfit provided by Armoire. To rent your own, visit https://armoire.style/home/.

