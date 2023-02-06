A floating fantasy hits the market on the shores of South Lake Union - Unreal Estate

SEATTLE — Houseboats have been a part of Seattle since the city started.
"Floating homes were originally built by fishermen, loggers and boat builders," said Corey Patt with Coldwell Banker Bain. "They've come a long way from being wooden logs to the beautiful structures they are today."
And one of those structures recently hit the market on the shores of Seattle's South Lake Union. The floating home was offered at just under $3.9 million but it is now pending.
This home was built in 2013 by Dyna Construction and designed by architect Michelle Quesada. It's about 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
"I call this floor the great room. It's completely open," said Patt. "The kitchen has gorgeous brand-new quartz countertops, all Mila appliances. The living room has a gas fireplace that's paneled in core 10 steel."
"One of the most beautiful features of the home is the light-up wall with the floating steel staircase. It's just stunning, " continued Patt. "The whole floating home glows at night."
At the bottom of the stairs, you’ll find the home's bedrooms.
"Downstairs we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms and laundry. The primary bedroom opens out the Fleetwood doors to a great deck," said Patt. "The bed looks right out through your sliding doors at your boat. The bathroom off the primary has a steam shower and dual sinks, but the best part of the primary suite is the giant walk-in closet. It's really rare to find enough closet space in some of the floating homes."
Another rare thing you'll find onboard is a basement wine cellar, which holds 750 bottles.
"Since it's a half basement, there are little stools that you'll wheel around so you don't hit your head when you're in the wine room," Patt said.
But the best spot on this home can be found up on the roof.
"Up above us, we have [an] approximately 900-square-foot deck with room to barbecue. Have all your friends over, watch the Fourth of July fireworks," said Patt. "We have about 270-degree views back towards the top of the Space Needle all across to Queen Anne, Gasworks Park, and all over Lake Union."
So while waterfront homes are nice, water all around homes like this is pretty hard to beat.
"This home would be amazing on land," Patt said. "But you put it on the water, and it's just phenomenal. It's like living the dream."
