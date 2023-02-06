A floating fantasy hits the market on the shores of South Lake Union - Unreal Estate



At the bottom of the stairs, you’ll find the home's bedrooms.



"Downstairs we have three bedrooms and two bathrooms and laundry. The primary bedroom opens out the Fleetwood doors to a great deck," said Patt. "The bed looks right out through your sliding doors at your boat. The bathroom off the primary has a steam shower and dual sinks, but the best part of the primary suite is the giant walk-in closet. It's really rare to find enough closet space in some of the floating homes."



Another rare thing you'll find onboard is a basement wine cellar, which holds 750 bottles.



"Since it's a half basement, there are little stools that you'll wheel around so you don't hit your head when you're in the wine room," Patt said.



But the best spot on this home can be found up on the roof.



"Up above us, we have [an] approximately 900-square-foot deck with room to barbecue. Have all your friends over, watch the Fourth of July fireworks," said Patt. "We have about 270-degree views back towards the top of the Space Needle all across to Queen Anne, Gasworks Park, and all over Lake Union."



So while waterfront homes are nice, water all around homes like this is pretty hard to beat.



"This home would be amazing on land," Patt said. "But you put it on the water, and it's just phenomenal. It's like living the dream."