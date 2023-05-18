Solar reflective roof shingles can keep your home cooler

Landmark Solaris shingles can increase energy efficiency and improve your home’s appearance. Sponsored by Polar Bear Exterior Solutions.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — With warmer weather on the way, you may be focused on home improvements to keep your home cool. Believe it or not, a new roof can help regulate your house’s temperature.

“When we do a project, we want to improve your home, not just maintain it,” said Nate Harrington of Polar Bear Exterior Solutions. “We want to improve the looks, add resale value and especially add energy efficiency and comfort to it.”

Polar Bear Exterior Solutions offers CertainTeed’s popular Landmark shingle, Landmark Solaris. The shingles reflect solar energy to help keep homes cooler in the warmer months. The coating on the granules reflects up to 20 percent of the sun’s heat. This improves efficiency and can mean lower electric bills.

Another feature of the shingles that customers appreciate is the variety of colors. The Landmark shingles come in dark colors, which are just as reflective as the lighter colors.

While a new roof is an investment, Polar Bear offers a 50-year non-prorated, transferrable warranty.

“What that means is, you go to sell your house in 10 years, that warranty transfers to the next homeowner,” Harrington said. “Think about how powerful that is when you go to sell and the value that adds to someone.”

The Polar Bear team offers a free inspection to look at the entire exterior of your home, including transition points and your roof. If the recommendation after inspection is a new roof, the Landmark shingles are an efficient, attractive option.

“You have to do your roof anyway, it’s going to keep you a little bit cooler hopefully,” Harrington said.

Call Polar Bear at 877-948-2327 or visit polarbearnw.com to schedule a free inspection.

Special offer: 10 percent off, up to $2,500, for all New Day viewers, plus a FREE upgrade to the Landmark Solaris shingle from now until July 4.