How to ease back into social situations as restrictions are lifted

After more than a year of wearing a mask, keeping a distance and staying home, socializing with other people again might feel a little overwhelming. Luckily, there are ways to help feel better about getting back out in public.

University of Washington psychologist Jonathan Kanter joins New Day NW to talk about returning to social situations.

Some people may need to re-learn how to socialize, he said, but they will get back into it quickly.

As for combating anxiety, Kanter said breathing and telling ourselves we can do it will help.