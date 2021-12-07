A new law center is holding social media companies accountable

Matthew P. Bergman joined New Day NW to talk about the new Social Media Victims Law Center. Sponsored by Consumer Attorney Marketing Group.

Social media networks have been known to facilitate and exacerbate mental health disorders, cyberbullying, sexual exploitation, and other issues for quite some time now.

A new law center called the Social Media Victims Law Center has emerged to hold social media companies legally accountable. Matthew P. Bergman joined New Day NW to talk more about this groundbreaking new project.

About Matthew P. Bergman

Matthew P. Bergman is an attorney, law professor, philanthropist, and community activist who has recovered over $975 million on behalf of his clients. He is the founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center and Bergman Draper Oslund Udo; a professor at Lewis & Clark Law School and serves on the board of directors of nonprofit institutions in higher education, national security, civil rights, worker protection, and the arts.

About the Social Media Victims Law Center

The Social Media Victims Law Center was founded in 2021 to hold social media companies legally accountable for the harm they inflict on vulnerable users. SMVLC seeks to apply principles of product liability to force social media companies to elevate consumer safety to the forefront of their economic analysis and design safer platforms that protect users from foreseeable harm.