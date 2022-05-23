So much to see and do in the seaside town of Anacortes

It's only about 1 1/2 hours from Seattle. Sponsored by Anacortes Tourism.

ANACORTES, Wash. — It's one of the most historic and beautiful places in western Washington. The seaside town of Anacortes has brought people to its shores for almost 150 years. A little less than an hour and a half drive from Seattle, Anacortes sits on the northern tip of Fidalgo Island in Skagit County. It's a popular place for boaters and those traveling to the San Juan Islands. If you're looking for some ideas of places to go and things to do check out Experience Anacortes.

The Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show has become a big draw every spring down at Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes. This year's show features over 160 new and brokerage boats of all sizes. There are also 77 different marine businesses from all across the Northwest displaying all types of boating accessories and services. This year's show runs till Saturday, May 21.

Every town has its unique characters. And for Anacortes, that man was artist Bill Mitchell. Bill passed a few years ago but his murals of the people from the town’s history are forever a part of this special place.