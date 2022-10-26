Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!

At nearly 75 percent sold, demand for pies from Snohomish Pie Company is high. Sponsored by Snohomish Pie Company.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community.

"We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."

The Snohomish Pie Company, in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace, plans to make and bake 5,500 pies this Thanksgiving, 500 more than last year. Since online ordering opened Oct. 1st, they've already sold 75 percent of what's available.

Some of the offerings include delicious staples, like Pumpkin and Apple Pie. But they also have fun pairings like Chocolate Pecan and the Apple Berry Crumb, their number one seller. It's a combination of Apples and Marionberries.

They also have sugar free apple pie and a strawberry rhubarb.

"Our pies are flaky, no carboard crust," Brien shared. "Our crumb seems to be the talk of the town with people asking, 'How do they do their crumb?'"

The preparation for their busiest season starts a year in advance with organizing the infrastructure for such a massive bake and distribution.

"The ordering process, the website, freezer trucks. We can only bake so much pie in our facility because we only have so many ovens," Brien said. "Last year we did just under 5 thousand pies, and this year we are increasing it to 5,500."

The week of Thanksgiving is what they call their "go" time!

"At closing time on Sunday, the pie shops are converted into a giant production facility. All of the dining areas are stripped down. We bring in shelving 6 feet high and we bring in tables to box all of the pies. Monday morning at 2:00 a.m. our first round of bakers begins," Brien explained. "Our ovens turn on and they won't turn off until the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving, so they will run a full 48 hours of baking. We will go until the last pie comes out."