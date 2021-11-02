The countdown to the holidays is on at Snohomish Pie Company

For the two days following Halloween, Snohomish Pie Company shuts its doors. Why? To work ahead on thousands of upcoming orders.
"We are prepping for Thanksgiving, so we're making about 2,600 pies," said Kiah Helms, manager at Snohomish Pie Co.'s Mountlake Terrace location. Another 2,500 pies are being made at the original location in Snohomish.
Behind the closed doors, you'll find several busy bakers and a truly gorgeous sight: pre-baked pies heaping with fruit, buttery crusts and of course, the finished product.
"It's a lot of fun, but I would say it's sometimes difficult," said Helms. "We have to keep moving."
For Thanksgiving, the Northwest pie shop sells eight different pies:
- Strawberry Rhubarb
- Marionberry
- Northwest Berry
- Raspberry
- Cherry
- Chocolate Pecan
- Apple Berry Crumb
- Sugar-Free Apple
If you're having trouble taking your pick, you might want to go for the fan-favorite: Apple Berry Crumb.
"It has apples and marionberries with a nice crumble top," explained Helms. "It's on the sweeter side but it's my favorite as well as our top seller."
The most under-rated is their most original: Chocolate Pecan. It's almost like eating a brownie — fudgy and delicious — with a great crunch thanks to the pecans.
While a lot of work goes into making so many pies for families around the region, the team takes pride in what they create.
"Seeing the smiles on people's faces when they come to pick up their pie —it's really awesome."
Snohomish Pie Co. is accepting Thanksgiving pre-orders until Nov. 18 or while supplies last — so if there's a particular flavor you're set on, get your order in ASAP!
