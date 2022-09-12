From small shops to beautiful boutiques, Anacortes offers shoppers much to choose from

Still need some gifts? It's worth the 90-minute drive from Seattle. Sponsored by Experience Anacortes.

ANACORTES, Wash. — The Johnson Manor

If you like to shop in a store with plenty to pick from, this may be your perfect spot.



"The name of the place is Johnson Manor, which is named after me. And we sell a little bit of everything," said Elizabeth Johnson, owner of Johnson Manor. "I really try to have something for everyone. And not everyone has the same taste. So, it kind of creates a good vibe, I hope."



Elizabeth’s eclectic shop has thousands of items in stock from practical to just plain fun.



"So holiday candles are a big seller right now for us. So we have the Fraser trees which most people know and love," Elizabeth said. "A local artist, Carol, we have her charcuterie boards, which are beautiful. And then bottle brush trees, which we use a lot of in the store."



With so many things to choose from, the Johnson Manor is worth a look.



"Hopefully we can help them find a unique gift for somebody and that they'll have a little fun and maybe get a laugh too."

Fidalgo Fudge



Have someone with a sweet tooth on your list? We know the spot.



"This is Fidalgo Fudge company and we sell our own fresh fudge that we make here in-house," said Trista Sakuma, owner of Fidalgo Fudge. "I like to think that my list of fudge flavors is endless. I try and use whatever I can get my hands on that tastes good."



Trista took over the long-time Anacortes business in 2014 but has put her own spin on the classic treat.



"I like to think that my fudge is really rich and smooth and creamy. I use butter and cream and sugar and it's a little less sweet than most fudge."

Trista makes several different flavors of fudge but there's one that's a clear favorite with shoppers.



"Island Special. So it's chocolate, vanilla, and caramel. And yeah, it's, it's by far our best seller," Trista said. "I hear all the time. It's the best fudge anyone's ever had before."



So if you think you know fudge, Fidalgo Fudge may change your mind.



"We're the sweetest shop in town!"

Ink + Wool

Finally, our last shopping spot is right next door at Ink and Wool.



"The ink is for the screen printing which is Krysti and her husband, Dave. They already had a company and then I had a knitwear business. So that's the wool," said Kali Lacy, co-owner of Ink + Wool. "We mostly have hats and neckwear. I do all my own design work and then all the knitting."



Co-owner Krysti Berg handles the ink side of the shop.



"It started out with my husband Dave, he does the silk screening. And Justin, her (Kali's) husband does a silk screen. And so it's a dude duo who does the silk screening for us."



All of the art on their products is original and designed by them — making "ink and wool" as one of a kind as the people who run it.



"People love knowing that somebody handmade almost every item that we have in the store. And we pride ourselves on that," Krysti said. "We're doing this out of passion. And it's a store full of passion and a store full of love. And I want everybody to come in here and leave feeling excited and excited that things are still thriving in your local community."