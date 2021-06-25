Surprising the winners of the Small Business Energy Makeover Contest

SEATTLE — KING 5 and Puget Sound Energy received over 2,200 nominations for their Small Business Energy Makeover Contest. After a lot of deliberation, four lucky businesses were chosen to receive $45,000 worth of energy efficiency equipment and cosmetic upgrades.
"Evening" decided to have a little fun letting them know they won. Each business owner thought we were having a Zoom call to ask them routine questions. What they got was the surprise of their lives. Watch the video above to see their reactions!
The Small Business Energy Efficiency Makeover Contest is sponsored by Puget Sound Energy.