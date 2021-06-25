Surprising the winners of the Small Business Energy Makeover Contest

SEATTLE — KING 5 and Puget Sound Energy received over 2,200 nominations for their Small Business Energy Makeover Contest. After a lot of deliberation, four lucky businesses were chosen to receive $45,000 worth of energy efficiency equipment and cosmetic upgrades.

"Evening" decided to have a little fun letting them know they won. Each business owner thought we were having a Zoom call to ask them routine questions. What they got was the surprise of their lives. Watch the video above to see their reactions!