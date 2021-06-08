Set sail on Lake Union on this spacious catamaran

The Lagoon 42 catamaran is a gorgeous boat that's perfect for partying - plus, it has a trampoline! Sponsored by Marine Servicenter.

SEATTLE — Want to sail away on a beautiful catamaran that's perfect for get-togethers? The Lagoon 42 Catamaran from Marine Servicenter might just be for you.

This is a beautiful French-designed boat that's elegance defined. It has a cool design feature called "Cleopatra's eye" on one of the windows. The window slopes up and back like Cleopatra's makeup.

The Lagoon has plenty of space. The enormous rear deck features sliding glass doors that open to the kitchen and living room, providing a one-level indoor/outdoor living space perfect for socializing. That way, no one feels left out from the fun!

The foredeck features a trampoline that's perfect for sunbathing or stargazing - or jumping from! While it's not a trampoline in the traditional sense, it still enjoys some springiness that will give you that same bouncy feel.

The entire right side of the boat is the owner's cabin, featuring a queen bed and ensuite bathroom. The two guest cabins also have queen beds

The two guest cabins each have their own ensuite head (bathroom). The aft port guest cabin features the same center queen walk-around as the owners suite – a luxury guest suite!