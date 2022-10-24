Seattle's Marshall Law Band is spreading music and a life saving message.

SEATTLE — They're one of the most funkiest and fun groups in the Pacific Northwest.



"I heard we are Dave Matthews Band meets Rage Against the Machine, so I’ll go with that," said Marshall Hugh, lead singer of the Marshall Law Band.



The band has made a name for themselves with their infectious energy and positive activism.



But the band doesn't just play music. They're also spreading a lifesaving message.



"When you come to a show, you want to leave feeling like you're a better version of yourself. And so that's what we try to do," said Marshall. "Then we try to speak to broader issues like giving blood and the blood shortage here in our region."



At a recent show on Mo' Jam Mondays at the Nectar Lounge in Fremont, Marshall talked to the audince about the issue.



"If you didn't know there's a massive blood shortage is going on. Our hospitals are in need. We need 1000 donors per day just to meet demand. It's a very big shortage. Please donate blood if you can."



Besides speaking directly to their fans, they also give out information on donations from Bloodworks Northwest.



"I think Bloodworks Northwest realizes music is in our blood. Music is a heartbeat that is going to allow the word to get out and inspire the people in our region."



Members of the group know firsthand how essential blood donations can be.

