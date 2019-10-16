SEATTLE — Seattle Children’s new "Building Cure" is a shining jewel-like building, creating a focal point for Seattle’s biotech corridor.

Research is a big part of the focus, and the top floor is already being called "The Cure Factory."

“It's a very unique place, because this is where the transition happens from learning how to cure a childhood disease in a mouse or Petri dish and beginning the very hard work of learning how to cure that disease in children,” explained Dr. Michael Jensen, Director of the Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research.

So far, many of the children involved in the immunotherapy trials have beaten the odds with a full recovery from leukemia.

Traditional treatments failed for Jedd Feliciano, which led him to an immunotherapy trial.

“21 days later, he just didn't have cancer and it was a miracle because it was just, it was a miracle because his cells were able to fix him,” Maryn Sage, Jedd's mother recalled her son's recovery.

“Now after treatment. I'm feeling really good. I'm now able to go back to high school and spend more time with friends and make new ones,” Jedd explained.

“A lot of the kids in our trials have two options, our trial or hospice. And bringing hope to our families is part of our mission, hope, care, and cure,” said Jim Hendricks, president of Seattle Children's Research Institute.

The ground floor of "Building Cure" will feature the Science and Discovery Lab, providing year-round education where young students can experience the process of helping others survive.

“What we're hoping happens when kids have these experiences is they see a career in science and health care as something that is achievable for them. It's not something that someone else does. It's something that they could do,” said Dr. Amanda Jones, Senior Director of Education Initiatives.

"Building Cure" has been called a generational investment. It has room to grow because the doctors and researchers know that childhood disease will not go away without those brave enough to look for the cures.

