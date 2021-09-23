Music and dance return to Pacific Northwest Ballet - What's Up This Week

In-person performances to see this weekend. Sponsored by Seattle Center

Alanis Morissette / Sept 27 / White River Amphitheater

She produced one of the biggest selling albums of all time. Alanis Morisette is on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Jagged Little Pill": an album that sold 33 million copies worldwide. You can watch her play it in its entirety at the White River Amphitheater Monday, September 27. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.

Singularly Cerrudo / Sept 23 - 26 / Pacific Northwest Ballet

Pacific Northwest Ballet is back for its 49th season! For the first time since the pandemic hit, P.N.B. is welcoming back guests with live in-person performances. This weekend you can watch Singularly Cerrudo take the stage Friday – Sunday.

Macklemore / Sept 24 / Washington State Fair