Music and dance return to Pacific Northwest Ballet - What's Up This Week

Alanis Morissette / Sept 27 / White River Amphitheater
She produced one of the biggest selling albums of all time. Alanis Morisette is on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Jagged Little Pill": an album that sold 33 million copies worldwide. You can watch her play it in its entirety at the White River Amphitheater Monday, September 27. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.
Singularly Cerrudo / Sept 23 - 26 / Pacific Northwest Ballet
Pacific Northwest Ballet is back for its 49th season! For the first time since the pandemic hit, P.N.B. is welcoming back guests with live in-person performances. This weekend you can watch Singularly Cerrudo take the stage Friday – Sunday.
Macklemore / Sept 24 / Washington State Fair
Want to see our local hip-hop legend? Seattle’s own Macklemore will be cruising down to Puyallup to play a show at the Washington State Fair tomorrow night. Remember if you go, put your hands in the air and keep your mask on your face.
