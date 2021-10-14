Seattle Opera re-opens with La Bohème - What's Up This Week

The Last Duel / Oct 15. / Local theaters
Want to see a movie? Director Ridley Scott teams up with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for a period piece called “The Last Duel.” You can see the two go medieval when the movie opens in theaters Friday.
La Bohème / Oct. 16 – 30 / McCaw Hall
It’s one of the most popular operas ever composed. La Bohème is the first in-person production the Seattle Opera has put out in over a year. The iconic show starts Saturday, Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 30 at McCaw Hall.
WHL Hockey / Oct. 15 / ShoWare Center
The Seattle Kraken isn’t the only hockey team in town. The Western Hockey League just kicked off their season last week. You can watch the Seattle Thunderbirds take on the Everett Silver Tips tomorrow night at the ShoWare Center in Kent.
