Seattle non-profit D.A.D.S. has been helping fathers reunite with their kids for nearly 25 years

SEATTLE — The mid-90s were a dark and tumultuous time for Marvin and Jeanett Charles.



"We were drug addicts, crack addicts. We had to go into treatment. We had to go to court processes. We had to fight for our kids to come home."



After getting their lives back on track and seeing a lack of support structure for fathers, the two started a non-profit organization called, D.A.D.S.



"D.A.D.S stands for divine alternatives for dads services. Our mission is to restore an absent father to their home, giving fathers hope by walking in a supportive community," Jeanett said. "It's a band of men from the park bench to Park Avenue as we say. So men from the Eiffel Towers to people just coming out of prison, they can sit in the same room and just recognize who they are as a man first and that they're not walking this walk by themselves."



"Our goal is to get them in a position to take care of their responsibility, be it help them find a job, help them find treatment, whatever their hurdles are at that time. We walk with them through that, we give them an understanding of where they currently are with their situation. And then tell them what best next step could help them move through a process.”

In the 24 years since they started, D.A.D.S. has helped nearly 5,000 fathers reconnect with their children.



"Every day Marvin and I wake up it’s to say, 'how can we help somebody else today?' Our rewards come from being able to see smiles on other people's faces when they came in with frowns. Our rewards come from watching the changes in their lives when they've come from nothing to something. Our rewards come from watching our team get excited about helping somebody else and seeing the miracles happen. It's amazing."

