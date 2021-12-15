Seattle musician urges locals to donate blood

ER Nurse and musician, Guy Maddison, talks about his day job saving lives and the critical need for blood donations. Sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest.

The blood supply in Western Washington continues to dip to historically and critically low levels as a result of low donor turnout in recent months. A local musician has made it his mission to recruit new blood donors, thanks to a perspective he has from his day job.

Seattle ER Nurse and bassist for Mudhoney, Guy Maddison, joined New Day NW to talk about his music background, current job in the ER, and the critical need for blood donations.

Visit Bloodworks Northwest to learn more about donating.