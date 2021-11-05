4 HOCKEY HACKS for your first SEATTLE KRAKEN game! - Local Lens Seattle

Learn the dos and donts of ice hockey — and get a look inside Climate Pledge Arena! Sponsored by Premera

The Seattle Kraken have arrived to Seattle and I headed to my first ever NHL game! And I am so pumped! With that, I’m sharing all the HACKS you need to know to enjoy the full fan experience at Climate Pledge Arena. So buckle up, grab some Kraken swag and get ready for all things hockey in another installment of my new series, “Ahead of the Game.”

HACK #1:

Download the Seattle Kraken/Climate Pledge Arena App. This makes it easy to show your ticket, vaccination status and keep the lines moving as you pop into the stadium.

HACK #2:

You get to use free public transit for up to 2 hours ahead of game time! Hello, monorail (which I opted for) and buses! This makes it so you don’t have to worry about Seattle traffic, especially on gameday, and parking woes. Click here for details!

HACK #3:

Get there early so you can shop for Kraken gear, explore the new arena and grab a bite to eat. Doors open 90 minutes before puck drop. Tons of swag options from jerseys to beanies are available at “The Lair”! Pro Tip: take some selfies at the “Living Wall” filled with thousands plants.

There’s also LOTS of food options – my favorite are Met Grill and Shaq’s new chicken restaurant, BIG Chicken! I tried the Uncle Jerome, a Nashville Hot sandwich and fries and it was seriously one of the best chicken sandwiches I have ever had! TRY THIS STAT! You’re welcome. But you really won’t find bad food here – they also have Din Tai Fung, Ballard Pizza Company, Metropolitan Grill, Elliotts Oyster House, Lil Woody’s and Go Poke!

HACK #4:

Don’t bring cash. Four food and beverage stores will be equipped with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology with Amazon One to make the in-arena shopping experience more efficient and cut wait times, so guests can get back to the action faster.

How it works: Guests visiting the four Just Walk Out-enabled stores at Climate Pledge Arena can insert their credit card at the location’s entry gates to shop or can hover their palm over an Amazon One device to enter. Once inside, guests can take what they want and then just leave after they’re done shopping. As they shop, Just Walk Out technology determines what they take from or return to the shelves, and the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for items they took after they leave the store.

Thanks to Premera Blue Cross for sponsoring this video.

