Seattle fashion designers work wonders with wardrobe staple

A Sarah Alexandra shirt offers custom design without sacrificing comfort. Sponsored by Armoire.

SEATTLE — A Sarah Alexandra shirt can easily be described as polished without the fuss.

The brand is named for designer Sarah Alexandra McKinney, who operates a modern boutique in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood.

"The shirt really does look nice on so many different people on so many different body types of all ages," McKinney said.

The shirt's secret sauce starts with the material. McKinney procures the finest cotton and cashmere and is manufactured in Italy.

But what makes the shirt especially notable is the design. And for that, Sarah turned to a family recipe.

Her mother, Renee Bassetti, designed the shirt more than 30 years ago, with a signature flared collar and a concealed front button placket.

"People from all over the world would come to her location at the Fairmont and order the shirts when they were in town," McKinney shared. "And I kept thinking, 'how can we make this easier for them to get?'"

With her mom's encouragement, the Sarah Alexandra brand was born.

It's a ready-to-wear collection and McKinney has since added her own designs to the mix.

But what stays the same is the desire to make style easy.

"You can walk into a board room, you can walk into your kid's school. It's something you don't have to worry about," McKinney said. "You can put it on, go about your day, and look put together."

So whether you try it on at a Sarah Alexandra boutique store or rent it as part of Armoire, a Sarah Alexandra shirt is definitely worth a second look.