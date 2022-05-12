Seattle's Anchorhead Coffee brews special holiday blend to help families in need

For each bag of Anchorhead's Red Shield roast sold, $1 will be donated to The Salvation Army. Sponsored by The Salvation Army.

SEATTLE — There's no shortage of places in Seattle to get a caffeine fix, but few come with the added perk of helping your neighbors in need. This holiday season, Anchorhead Coffee teamed up with The Salvation Army to give back — a fitting partnership for the company whose slogan is "be good."

"Our whole thing is like trying to make sure that people just feel welcome when they come in," said Jake Paulson, co-founder of Anchorhead Coffee.

With the help of Salvation Army's Echelon Advisory Board, which is a group of young professionals who participate in networking, volunteer, and fundraising activities, Anchorhead created the Red Shield Roast. For each package sold, Anchorhead will donate $1 to The Salvation Army to help struggling families here in the Northwest.

"I feel like the biggest thing that people see is the kettles and the bell ringing,” said Echelon Advisory Board President Kally Behen. “What gets unseen since it is seasonal is all of the programs that they offer. Everything from domestic violence help to rehabilitation. They have senior programs that help with food insecurity and Seattle specifically has homeless assistance."

The special winter blend is a mix of beans from Ethiopia and Brazil giving the coffee notes of fruit and chocolate. A cup of coffee that doesn't just taste good, but does good.

"We have our families here and our employees,” Paulson said. “This is where we've opened our business. So just giving back to the community and being able to help people and just better our area is something we're really invested in.”