Seahawks make roster cuts ahead of the regular season

Terry Hollimon discusses the team’s roster decisions and looks ahead to next weekend’s game against the Rams. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seahawks ended the preseason with a 2-1 record after a close 15-19 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. It’s now time for tough decisions as all NFL teams get their rosters down to 53 players by 1 p.m. PT on August 29.

“It gets kind of sad around this time every year,” Terry Hollimon said.

Running back Wayne Taulapapa was one of the Seahawks waived on Sunday.

“I’m kind of sad that Wayne didn’t make it because he has such a great story,” Hollimon said. “University of Washington running back who less than two weeks ago was working at a front desk at a gym.”

Taulapapa and other players who have been cut this week may still get an opportunity in the NFL on another team or on the practice squad.

“I was listening to the postgame interview with Pete Carroll, and he said he really loves this team as it is,” Hollimon said. “If he could keep all these players that he has right now on the roster, he would, but unfortunately the NFL doesn’t allow you to keep that many players.”

Running back DeeJay Dallas posted a cryptic tweet amid the roster cuts. His tweet saying “such is life” has since been deleted. Being a veteran, Dallas is more expensive for the team than a rookie.

“Unfortunately for DeeJay, it’s not a matter of talent,” Hollimon said. “His talent is there. Sometimes the business of professional football gets in the way.”

Undrafted free agent Jake Bobo is a rookie Hollimon expects to make the roster. With a couple of other wide receiver cuts, there is now likely room for Bobo.

The Seahawks are preparing for their first regular season game on Sunday, September 10 against the Rams. The Rams seem to be in a rebuilding phase.

“Couple of years ago, they were a Super Bowl team,” Hollimon said. “They really mortgaged the franchise to get that Super Bowl team together, so now they’re kind of struggling.”

Hawk Zone is sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino. Monday, August 28 was Native American Heritage Night at the Mariners game. The first 10,000 fans scored a Native American heritage jersey thanks to Muckleshoot Casino. Learn more about the top-notch entertainment happening at Muckleshoot on the Muckleshoot Events Center website.

Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.