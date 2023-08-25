Seahawks look to keep preseason streak going in Green Bay

Terry Hollimon talks preseason stars, key areas for improvement, Pete Carroll and an injury from last week’s game against Dallas. Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have won both of their preseason games so far against the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys.

“It has been a very good offseason going back to the draft,” Terry Hollimon said. “They got a lot of guys they wanted and needed, and the OTAs went very well. Fall camp has gone good.”

Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet broke out for a 29-yard run against the Cowboys last weekend.

“Coming out of UCLA, he’s proven himself to be a qualified running back to fit in there in the backup role behind Kenneth Walker III, so he looked very good,” Hollimon said.

Boye Mafe also had a strong game, batting two balls out of the air and putting significant pressure on the quarterback.

“You’ve got to remember that name,” Hollimon said. “He’s going to be a star here for the Seahawks.”

One area of improvement, Holliman says, is tackling. The Dallas RBs were able to pick up large chunks of yards against the defense.

“We’re going to have to clean up some things when it comes to the tackling.”

The Seahawks had another key injury in the game against Dallas with Jackson Smith-Njigba suffering a wrist fracture after a long catch. Hollimon says he won’t be out for too long, fortunately.

“It’s going to be painful, but I think Pete Carroll remains hopeful he might be able to make it back for the first game.”

Pete Carroll was the talk of the internet recently with a video of him playing quarterback. Stars like Will Ferrell and Snoop Dogg commented on his skills.

“I think any young player you ask, they love being in that environment,” Hollimon said. “It’s fun. It makes it less tedious, and guys enjoy being around it.”

For the first time in 18 seasons, there will be a new quarterback in Green Bay when the Seahawks face them on Saturday.

Starter Jordan Love is likely to get a lot of reps in the preseason game and will be playing against many Seahawks backups.

“I think the Seahawks are going to be okay, even though we don’t have a lot of success playing in Green Bay,” Hollimon said.

Hawk Zone is sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino. Don't miss the enthralling musical talent of Mexico's “King of The Accordion” Ramón Ayala on Friday, August 25. Get your tickets here.

Sponsored by Muckleshoot Casino.