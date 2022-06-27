Check out what's new at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has new facilities, new amenities and new technologies to make travel easier. Sponsored by SEA.

SEATAC, Wash. — Summer is here, which means travel is here. And if you haven't been to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in a bit, there are plenty of new facilities, amenities and technologies to make your travel experience even better.

Here's a breakdown of just a few:

From Sea-Tac to SEA

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said goodbye to Sea-Tac and hello to SEA, pronounced S-E-A. The airport changed its name in 2020. You've probably seen it for years on your baggage tags – the airport code has always been SEA – but now it's the official name.

International arrivals facility

The new international arrivals facility just opened.

International travelers will go through the grand hall to get to customs. It's nearly five times larger than the old space and features a gorgeous aerial walkway. It's the longest walkway over an active taxiway in the world and 85 feet high. Here's a fun fact – if you stand it on end, it would be taller than the Space Needle. That's a whopping 780 feet long.

Bonus: the views are incredible. You can check out the Olympics to the west and Mount Rainier to the south.

North concourse

On the other side of the airport is the north concourse, which spots a gorgeous 85-foot tall, 40-foot wide sculpture of the root base of an Alaskan yellow cedar.

This area of SEA is also extra environmentally friendly. The rainwater collected from the roof is used to flush the toilets.

SEA spot saver