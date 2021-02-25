Need help scheduling that Covid vaccine? These folks will find a date while you are on the phone

Crisis Connections, working with WA Dept of Health operates a hotline to find available vaccines near your home. 1-800-525-0127 Sponsored by Crisis Connections

SEATTLE — Finding a Covid vaccine has proven to be tough, especially for those faced with accessibility issues. Crisis Connections has teamed up with the WA Department of Health to operate a hotline to help people find and schedule their vaccine appointments while you wait on the phone for confirmation.

For Covid Vaccine information OR to schedule an appointment :1-800-525-0127 Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m, seven days a week

Rigert, Senior Director of Development and Community Relations for Crisis Connections says the WA 211 network has been answering the COVID-19 Information Hotline since March of 2020. Since the beginning of January 2021, the information line has been inundated with phone calls around vaccine eligibility and scheduling appointments. Individuals who do not have access to a computer, internet access, and printer were not able to complete the eligibility intake form and not able to print out the confirmation number to take to the vaccine sites.

The COVID-19 Information hotline is now able to schedule appointments for most vaccine sites and can help individuals who have barriers to access to help answer questions and get them set up for a vaccine appointment if there are appointments available across the state.

If you are having difficulty knowing if you are eligible to get the vaccine and/or need assistance in scheduling a vaccine and/or questions around COVID-19 please call the COVID-19 Information line at 1-800-525-0127.

Crisis Connections is also partnering with Washington Listens. Washington Listens is a free and confidential support line and outreach program for Washington State residents. The service provides non-clinical support and resources to people experiencing elevated stress due to COVID-19.

To access this free service please Call 1-833-681-0211. Washington Listens is staffed Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. TSR 771 and language access services are available. You will be connected to a support specialist who will talk with you about your struggles, if you end up needing professional support the specialist will work to connect you to those services.