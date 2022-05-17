Save a life with Bloodworks Northwest and local chefs!

In the midst of a national blood shortage, local businesses are teaming up to educate and inspire people to donate blood. Sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest

SEATTLE — We are in the midst of a national blood shortage! I wanted to do my part which is why I am so excited to partner with Bloodworks Northwest for this latest video.

Bloodworks Northwest is working with local chefs, restaurants, wineries, breweries and more to educate and inspire people to donate blood. This big push goes through the end of June with the campaign “Savor Life. Save a Life.” It’s a community initiative with the goal of recruiting 10,000 donors to support patients who rely on blood transfusions for cancer treatment, surgeries and more.

I met with several chefs who are partnering on this effort including Chef Traci from Atrium Kitchen in Pike Place Market. I got to meet with her and try out an amazing cooking class and food tour. It was awesome seeing the shops where the chef goes herself and grabbing fresh produce just steps from the Atrium. Visit their site to book your own tour or learn more.

Then I met with the CEO and founder of Intentionalist, Laura Clise, at one of her favorite spots in Little Saigon – Vietnamese restaurant Mi La Cay. She told me why she wanted to be involved in this campaign and told me more about Intentionalist, an online guide that makes it easy to find local businesses and get to know the people behind them. It helps you make a difference by spending money in support of the diverse small businesses that shape our communities.

My last stop took me to Fremont to visit Meesha and meet Chef Preeti Agarwal. Agarwal is an Indian chef born and raised in Uttar Pradesh. Meesha focuses on modern Indian cuisine with exciting flavors and ingredients. I would describe it as comfort food – and had so much fun making some dishes with the chef. You can visit Meesha at 127 N 36thth Street, Seattle, 98103.

Bloodworks Northwest wants people to know the nation’s blood supply remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years. If you are willing and able, take the time to sign up and donate yourself!

This video is sponsored by Bloodworks Northwest.

