Rudy's Barbershop celebrates 30 years with Hair Jam

SEATTLE — Thirty years ago, Rudy’s Barbershop was founded in Capitol Hill by three friends, Wade, David and Alex. They wanted to start a business where their friends and community could come to hang out, and everyone was welcome.

“They didn’t know exactly what they wanted to do,” said Ryan Suddendorf, chief operating officer of Rudy’s Barbershop. “One of them started cutting hair and was a hairdresser, so they opened a barbershop.”

Rudy’s has now grown to have locations in five states with 18 shops in Washington. Many famous clients have walked in the doors of Rudy’s through the years, including Kurt Cobain.

“They wanted a place where everyone felt welcome and everybody was treated equally, and we’ve stayed true to that for over 30 years,” Suddendorf said.

Rudy’s encourages freedom of expression and offers genderless pricing.

“We base our pricing on the length of the hair and not how the person in our chair identifies,” said Sami Sue, Rudy’s head of education.

Services include haircuts, neck trims, fashion color, color correction and moisturizing treatments. Rudy’s even has its own product line, which is designed and manufactured in the U.S. and is certified to be 100 percent humane.

The Number 1, 2, 3 shower system offers shampoo, conditioner and body wash. The tonic spray can help you refresh your style if you already have product in your hair, or you can use it right out of the shower. The clay spray is a combination of a salt spray with a clay pomade.

“You get that amazing hold, but you also get some pliability and movability within the hair,” Sue said.

To honor 30 years, Rudy’s is hosting a celebration at its location on Pine Street in Capitol Hill. There will be demos, giveaways, raffles and DJs on Sunday, September 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. The team will also be fundraising for the LGBTQ Center.

“We’re really just trying to bring the community together and celebrate our 30th anniversary,” Sue said.

To learn more, visit the Rudy’s website.

