SEATTLE — Many homeowners are interested in solar panels because of federal incentives and the desire to help the environment. Installing solar panels on an old and weak roof, though, can cause problems.

“What we don’t want to do is get this really great investment, put it on an old roof and have to take it off later to get the roof replaced, then put it back on,” said CJ McConaghy, co-owner of Three Tree Roofing. “You’re just spending more money.”

Ensuring your roof is durable and long-lasting now can help you avoid large and unexpected costs later. Three Tree Roofing offers numerous high-quality roofing options.

Metal roof installations can last for 30 to 50 years or more with little maintenance. Clips for solar panels can go onto the metal to avoid any holes in the roof. The metal Three Tree Roofing uses for installations is produced in Auburn.

“It’s a local product made right here in Washington,” McConaghy said. “It’s really neat.”

Other choices include composite roofing, which is the most common type of roof, and flat roofing, which has a low slope.

A Tesla solar roof is a new option that is a roof and solar in one. The eye-catching option has solar technology built into each roof tile. Depending on the tree shade of the house, many customers have eliminated their power bill completely.

“When you’re going to spend a good amount of money on your house, a roof and solar are one of the largest investments you’re going to make, one neat thing with Three Tree roofing, all of our crews are dedicated crews,” McConaghy said.

Three Tree’s Tesla installers only install Tesla roofing, metal installers only install metal and so on. The company was ranked the number one roofer in Washington and number 14 in North America by CertainTeed, the largest roofing materials company in the U.S.

