Need replacement windows? Learn more about a low-maintenance, customizable option

SEATTLE — Homeowners know that home features and materials can vary greatly in quality and appearance. Renewal by Andersen has been providing efficient, durable and attractive windows and doors for almost 28 years in the Northwest.

“We’ve helped over 23,000 Western Washington homeowners so far, and we’re just really grateful for the opportunity to do so,” said Brady Kalivoda, Renewal by Andersen senior design consultant.

Renewal by Andersen provides homeowners with a one-stop shop. The team is with a customer every step of the way, from initial consultation to service after installation.

“We design the window with your help as a homeowner,” Kalivoda said. “We build it. We install it. We guarantee it.”

Andersen’s Fibrex composite material is a blend of 40% wood fiber, which is mostly reclaimed from the Andersen manufacturing processes, and 60% thermoplastic polymer, some of which is also reclaimed.

The windows offer the strength and stability of wood with the low maintenance features of vinyl. The material blocks thermal transfer nearly 700 times better than aluminum to help reduce heating and cooling bills.

Homeowners can also choose from a variety of colors to fit their home’s aesthetic.

“Our homeowners are often thrilled they’re not limited to white,” Kalivoda said. “We can go all the way to black on the exterior. We have nine different exterior color options.”

The color is blended with the Fibrex material during production, eliminating the need for future scraping or painting. Renewal by Andersen also offers various interior wood options and colors, and different choices for hardware.

When it comes to installation, company-employed installers put in the windows and doors.

“Really the rockstars of our program are the installers,” Kalivoda said.

