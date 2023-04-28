RejuvenationMD celebrates grand opening of its Bothell location

The aesthetic skin treatment and wellness center is offering specials on popular services, like platelet-rich plasma therapies. Sponsored by RejuvenationMD

BOTHELL, Wash. — RejuvenationMD is celebrating nine years in business and the grand opening of its new Bothell location.

“It’s funny because it was just me and husband and now we have seven injectors and 15 master estheticians,” said Dr. Tianna Tsitsis of RejuvenationMD. “It’s great. I’m on my way to taking over the world.”

The center offers more than 50 aesthetic skin treatment and wellness options for patients. These include injectables, platelet-rich therapies, skin tightening and thread lifts.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Hair Restoration provides a natural, non-surgical solution to help hair become stronger, thicker and longer. A provider injects PRP into the scalp, eyebrows or beard, and it restores the damaged hair follicles. PRP can also be used to help lift breast tissue, stimulate new collagen in the face and more.

“We can rejuvenate any part of your body using platelets,” Dr. Tsitsis said.

A thread lift is another popular treatment. It can help reduce the appearance of lines, improve wrinkles and lift and tighten the face and neck.

“We reposition the skin,” Dr. Tsitsis said. “You make collagen around them (threads) in an upright position. For the next two years, you’re making collagen over and over and over again.”

Other RejuvenationMD treatments include Kybella to reduce fat under the chin, Halo Pro to improve uneven skin tone and texture and CoolSculpting to help eliminate stubborn fat without surgery.

The team at RejuvenationMD is experienced and includes seven female injectors, three physicians, two nurse practitioners and two nurses. The center is a Gold Level Winner of “Best of the Northwest” eight years in a row.

“Everybody is trained in our office before they even touch a patient,” Dr. Tsitsis said.

RejuvenationMD is offering specials until April 30 to celebrate its Bothell opening and ninth year in business. These include:

25% off PRP therapies

Buy one, get one Kybella double chin treatment

Buy one Halo Pro face treatment and get the neck and chest for free

The center also has ongoing specials for new patients.

See all the offers available and learn more about treatment options on the RejuvenationMD website.

