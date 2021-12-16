Refugee women making scrubs for Swedish healthcare workers

All the scrubs are made to order. Sponsored by Swedish

SEATTLE — In a nondescript building along Lake City Way, the American dream is coming true.



Ming-Ming Tung-Edlman started the Refugee Artisan Initiative back in 2016 as a place newcomers to our country could start their journey for a new life here in the states.



"The mission is to partner with refugee and immigrants, women in particular, for them to have a prosperous transition to the U.S. through skill training and micro-business development,” said Ming-Ming.



One of the skills many of the women who come here is sewing.



"A lot of them had to grow up and make their own clothes in a refugee camp," said Ming-Ming. "So, when they come to Seattle, they may have never used an electric sewing machine, but the idea is the same."



Recently the Refugee Artisan Initiative was awarded a community investment funding grant from Swedish to be used to make much-needed medical scrubs for their health care workers.



"Sometimes scrubs can take six months to a year to get in. We ordered in October of 2019 we got them January of 2021," said Kevin Christ Regional Director of Ops & Logistics for Swedish Health.



"We're making 500 sets of scrubs,” said Ming-Ming. “And our goal is to make for other departments whatever color and size that they would like."



Usually, a one-size-fits-all garment, RAI’s scrubs are all made to order.



"They make tremendous quality products. And for us, it's about the same price as our current vendors, and they're custom fit. What's better than that," said Christ.