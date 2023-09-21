Refractive Lens Exchange allows you to ditch your glasses

With RLE, surgeons use a laser to replace your natural lens with an artificial lens to help you see clearly. Sponsored by SharpeVision Modern LASIK & Lens.

SEATTLE — As we age, seeing things up close and reading books and screens gets more difficult. Natural eye lenses that were once flexible and clear get harder and darker, making it tougher to see.

“Your lens is becoming dysfunctional, so replacing that with an artificial lens gains you the ability to see without glasses for the rest of your lifetime,” said Dr. Luke Barker of SharpeVision.

Doctors at SharpeVision can replace your lens using a procedure called Refractive Lens Exchange (RLE). The new artificial lens can fix vision permanently and is ideal for those 45 and older.

“Whether you’ve never worn glasses before or you’ve worn glasses or contacts your whole life, it’s a great option from then on,” Dr. Barker said.

SharpeVision uses the three “Ps” to describe the procedure and their care:

Precision – RLE is a precise surgery. “The lasers provide that accuracy and precision that no human hand can achieve time after time after time,” Dr. Barker said.

Personalization – RLE is not a one-size-fits-all procedure. “There are multiple ways to make your version perfect for your lifestyle, your occupation, because it’s different for everyone,” Dr. Barker said.

Performance – Results of artificial lenses have been studied for decades with cataract surgery. It’s not new technology, but it’s now safer and more effective and can be applied in younger patients.

The surgery is pain-free with no needles, stitches or blood. By the next day, you are able to drive, go to work, exercise, etc.

“Go home and take a nap,” Dr. Barker said. “The very next day you’re usually functional. You’re not perfect but functional from day one.”

The team at SharpeVision prides itself on treating each patient individually and personalizing care based on your needs, anatomy, occupation and hobbies.

You can learn more about RLE and SharpeVision at a seminar on either September 27 or October 18 at the Bellevue location from 6-7 p.m. Patients can RSVP through the SharpeVision website or by emailing rsvp@sharpe-vision.com.

