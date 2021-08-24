Celebrate National Red Wine Day with a wine based on your style

National Red Wine Day is Aug. 28 — and H3 Wines is helping us prepare by sharing 3 delicious wine picks! If you ever find yourself having a hard time deciding what bottle to choose, certified sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey has expert pairings for your own style personality:
- The Perfect Balance — H3 Merlot: People look to you for both career advice and happy hour recommendations. You are a loyal friend and enjoy taking care of those around you. Even if that means adding an extra cerulean blue top to your cart because it would make your best friend’s eyes pop. You work hard, but at the end of the day you know how to wind down: with a bubble bath, a glass of wine and the latest romance novel. It’s hard to perfectly balance the complexities of life, but just like the H3 Merlot you end the day with a smooth and velvety finish.
- The Confident Classic — H3 Cabernet Sauvignon: On any given day you can be found strutting your stuff on a city street in a vintage black dress or a pair of red pumps. Your bold and fiery personality makes the H3 Cab Sauv your perfect match. You enjoy the finer things in life, so you work hard to make your dreams a reality. The sneakers usually stay in the closet until the weekend, but you wouldn’t dare leave the house without your signature shade of red lipstick. With your busy schedule you may find it hard to make time for yourself, so crack open a bottle of wine this week and plot your next big career move.
- The Approachable Cool — H3 Red Blend: You are basically a fashion icon, but you wouldn’t claim that title because you’re just being yourself. You like experimenting with your style by mixing patterns, adding textures and accessorizing. As crazy as that may sound, you are always put together and looking your best for whatever may come your way. Just like you- the H3 Red Blend is complex and dynamic, yet inviting and approachable. Never underestimate your ability to inspire others.
Sponsored by H3 Wines. Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.