Prepare for your summer activities like an all-star athlete

Former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson and Dr. Hank Pelto discuss the MLB All-Star Game and how to get ready for summer. Sponsored by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Major League Baseball’s top players will be in Seattle for the MLB All-Star Game on July 11. Former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson previously played in an All-Star Game and knows how busy the week can be for players, including the Home Run Derby, media appearances and other activities surrounding the game.

“It is definitely something that’s a little bit out of the norm,” Wilson said. “It’s such a big, concentrated game in the middle of the week. It’s actually kind of a rest period for baseball, so these guys are having to continue to be ramped up.”

Dr. Hank Pelto, a sports medicine physician at Virginia Mason, says proper hydration and preparation are key for both athletes and anyone getting ready for physical activities.

“You want to try and make sure you’ve trained and that you’re doing things that you’re ready and prepared for and not going too far out of your normal routine or the things you’re prepped already for,” Dr. Pelto said.

Sports medicine physicians work with professional athletes but also help all types of people set themselves up for what they want to achieve physically.

“Fundamentally, we want to get you ready to do the things you want to do, whether that’s a long walk and a hike or whether that’s winning the Home Run Derby,” Dr. Pelto said.

If you’ve been struggling with an injury or pain, a sports medicine physician can help you work through the issue and continue to be active long-term. The team at Virginia Mason can work with you like they’ve been working with top athletes to get prepared.

“These guys have done such a great job of learning their craft, helping guys get back on the field, helping guys play with injuries that may have a nagging thing here or there,” Wilson said.

Seattle is ready to host the biggest stars in the MLB with All-Star Week activities from Friday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 11.

“It’s really a huge event outside of just the All-Star Game,” Wilson said. “It’s become, I think, way more accessible for fans. The entire community gets to embrace what’s to come here in the next week.”

To learn more and schedule an appointment with Virginia Mason’s skilled sports medicine physicians, visit vmfh.org/mariners.

This story is sponsored by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.