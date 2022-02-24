Taking a closer look at barriers to mental healthcare for Black Americans

Richard Taylor Jr. joined New Day NW to dive deeper into the issues surrounding mental healthcare in the Black community. Sponsored by Premera Behavioral Health.

Just as we all have to take care of the health of our bodies, it's important to take care of the health of our minds.

The mental health of many Americans has come to light in recent years, especially with the impact of the pandemic.

In addition to mental health challenges, many in the Black community may face both generational trauma that comes with the Black Experience in America and barriers to getting the care they need.

Social taboos that prevent discussions of mental health issues, the lack of Black mental healthcare professionals, and even problems with health insurance coverage for therapists that make it financially prohibitive to seek care are just a few of the contributing factors that prevent Black people from seeking treatment.

To explore this issue deeper, Seattle author and mental health advocate, Richard Taylor Jr., joined New Day NW.