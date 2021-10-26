Pour Moi Skincare founder advocates for women business owners

Ulli Haslacher built her brand with evidence and confidence that Climate-Smart skincare provides results. Sponsored by Pour Moi.

Pour Moi founder Ulli Haslacher created Climate-Smart skincare products after reviewing research that confirmed her belief that climate affects the outcome of skincare results. She then tested Climate-Smart on her hand, and the difference is clearly visible.

“I know that it works,” Haslacher said. “I have the evidence right here on the little experiment I did. What also gave me the confidence is it’s really backed by real medical research that says your local climate has the most profound impact on how your skin looks and feels, and that is Climate-Smart.”

Climate-Smart skincare has two U.S. patents, international patents and was named one of Time Magazine’s Inventions of the Year.

Currently, only approximately 12 percent of inventors named on U.S. patents are women.

“This is one of the reasons why women have a hard time growing into large businesses and raising funds because they don’t own their patents or they’re not named on the patents,” Haslacher said.

October is National Women’s Small Business Month, and Haslacher gives advice for building your business.

“I start with the proof because you’re going to love your business almost like you love your kids or if you have a pet, so we lose objectivity,” Haslacher said.

She suggests investing some business capital in getting third-party, independent proof that what you do solves problems and works.

Pour Moi customizes skincare for the climate where you live or travel. The Pacific Northwest 3-Step Rotating System contains Marine Day Cream for cooler, rainy weather and Polar Day Cream for more winter weather.

“I believe this is the only skincare system scientifically developed and proven to work in the rainy season,” Haslacher said.

SPECIAL OFFER: Get Pour Moi’s 3-Step Rotating System: Pacific Northwest for $99 with free shipping. Use CODE WSB20 to take an additional $20 off to receive a special price of $79 and free shipping. (Regular retail $150).

The bottles also now are topped with a QR code to help you decide what day cream to use. The QR code directs you to a page that shows your local weather and what cream is best for day.

To learn more about Climate-Smart and Haslacher’s story, visit the Pour Moi website.