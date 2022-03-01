Have you been getting your annual eye exams? This insurance provider makes it easy

VSP Individual Visual Plans makes it easy and affordable to get a vision plan that works for you and your family. Sponsored by Parker’s Plate and VSP.

It's no secret that as we get older, we need to adjust our lifestyles for healthy aging. Aside from the obvious to-dos like staying active and eating healthier, there are other things that often don't make it as top priorities, like scheduling annual physical and eye exams.

Taking care of our eyes as we age is important, not only for our vision, but for our overall health.

Sometimes, vision insurance can get complicated or it may not even cover what you want it to. That's why Bonnie Taub-Dix from VSP Individual Vision Plans joined New Day NW to talk about how VSP can help.

As a dietician, Bonnie has spent her career guiding people to make better decisions when it comes to their health. This includes eye exams.

Eye exams can detect a wide range of chronic diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. A recent Harvard study showed that one in five Americans say they or a family member delayed receiving medical care during the pandemic. On top of that, not having insurance is often a barrier to receiving care at all.

VSP Individual Plans make receiving eye care simple and attainable by providing access to affordable vision coverage in a way that's customized just for you.

It's simple to sign up: visit the VSP website.

Your benefits can start the same day you purchase the plan.

VSP has the nation's largest eye doctor network. You can also find a new local eye doctor.

If you already have Medicare, your VSP Individual Visual Plans complement your coverage.

With VSP Individual you can also get additional savings if you add a family member to your plan and you will only pay for what you need.

It's flexible, convenient, and affordable with plans starting as low as $13 per month with a generous frame allowance.