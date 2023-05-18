Using the power of peers to help end relationship abuse

One Love Foundation brings education to schools and starts conversations about healthy and unhealthy relationships. Sponsored by One Love Foundation.

SEATTLE — Youth leaders for the One Love Foundation help their peers identify the 10 signs of a healthy and unhealthy relationship. As a youth leader, Hayley Nguyen brings resources to her high school and has rallied on Capitol Hill to advocate for relationship education.

“This issue really impacts everybody,” Hayley Nguyen said. “I think it’s so important to learn this education at a young age, so we’re able to identify the signs younger. Then we can learn to love better throughout our lives and in the future and spread it to those around us.”

The One Love Foundation was founded by the family of a 22-year-old woman who was killed by her boyfriend just before college graduation. One Love’s education aims to help students navigate relationships throughout life and establish healthy behaviors.

“We have so many different kinds of relationships,” said Huyen Nguyen, friend of One Love. “There are relationships with loved ones, with friends, at school, in the workplace, and we’re really never taught how to have healthy relationships.”

The peer-to-peer model allows students to talk candidly with each other about relationships.

“Having that peer-to-peer talk with students around you really enables conversations that wouldn’t be possible if it was a coach or a teacher,” Hayley said.

The One Love Club Hayley Nguyen leads at Mercer Island High School held a film-based workshop and discussion with athletic teams and provides safe spaces to speak about topics like relationship abuse and sexual assault.

“I think it’s just so important to have this space where people feel comfortable talking about topics, such as relationships, sexual abuse and sexual assault, because it’s not really conversations that come up naturally or with peers in the classroom,” Hayley Nguyen said.

You can help support this important work at the Move for Love 5K on Saturday, May 20 at Lumen Field. In partnership with the Seattle Seahawks, the event honors those affected by relationship abuse and celebrates healthy relationships. Youth registration is free.

To learn more and register, visit the Move for Love Seattle website.