How to make odd storage spaces more functional

ShelfGenie can help you better utilize your space and have easy access to all items in your cabinets, pantries and other storage areas. Sponsored by ShelfGenie.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Many homes have oddly shaped storage spaces that make it tough to organize and access items. ShelfGenie helps homeowners make the most of your space with clever storage solutions.

“We take frustrating areas that have frustrating storage, and we make it useable and functional so that people love cooking again and love being in their spaces,” said Alan Regala, director of client happiness, ShelfGenie of Seattle.

One of these unique spaces is under cooktops. The space often has gas lines and/or electrical wiring, but ShelfGenie can build glide-out shelves around that to provide space for pots and pans, a pressure cooker and other kitchen items.

ShelfGenie also works to help customers make the best use of downdraft space.

“That means sometimes glide-outs that aren’t just rectangles, but they actually have cuts out and notches and things that make it very, very custom,” Regala said.

For cabinets with blind corners, glide-outs allow you to find items easily and fully utilize the space. For square corner cabinets, a glide-around offers the ability for shelves to pull out and spin.

Spaces under stairs can also be a unique challenge. ShelfGenie customizes storage solutions to best fit in challenging areas to make the space functional.

The first step is having a ShelfGenie professional designer visit with you to see what’s possible and create a custom solution.

“All the magic happens really when we can see the space,” Regala said. “We see what cabinets are available, what kind of items people have and then ask questions to our clients.”

Visit the ShelfGenie website to learn more about custom designs and call today to schedule a consultation.

Special offer: The first 15 New Day callers (888-848-1372) will get a free professional design consultation and free installation.