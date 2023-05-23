Nonsurgical solutions for women to tighten and lift

Noninvasive treatments at RejuvenationMD can help eliminate urinary incontinence, increase sex drive and lift breast tissue. Sponsored by RejuvenationMD.

SEATTLE — As a woman, it can be difficult to take the time for self-care. Nonsurgical aesthetic procedures, though, can help you feel and look your best with little to no downtime.

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is one issue many women struggle with, and RejuvenationMD offers a solution.

“You can help yourself now,” said Dr. Tianna Tsitsis of RejuvenationMD. “We have something called diVa, which is revolutionary.”

DiVa addresses a variety of intimate challenges. It treats SUI, tightens vaginal tissue, improves elasticity and treats dryness often caused by menopause. This treatment can be combined with the O-Shot to help revive your sex drive.

“We support the outside with the O-Shot, and then we reposition things on the inside with diVa,” Dr. Tsitsis said.

Due to breastfeeding and aging, many women experience breast sagging. Nonsurgical options can help lift your breasts.

“There are risks to getting breast implants,” Dr. T. said. “There are risks to undergoing anesthesia, and you don’t have to do that to get more volume.”

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) stimulates the generation of new breast tissue to enhance breast size and PDO threads help lift the breasts.

“It does take about four months to see the results, though, so it’s not a one-two punch, you walk out of surgery, and there they are,” Dr. T. said. “But you walk out of the office, and you can go to work.”

RejuvenationMD has locations in Bothell, Bellingham and Burlington. The award-winning skin treatment and wellness center offers financing and specials for new patients.

RejuvenationMD has locations in Bothell, Bellingham and Burlington. The award-winning skin treatment and wellness center offers financing and specials for new patients.