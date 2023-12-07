Non-invasive procedure helps give your skin a youthful appearance

Sculptra is a biostimulator that encourages your body to produce new healthy collagen to correct volume loss. Sponsored by RejuvenationMD.

SEATTLE — Skin changes as it gets older, and it loses some elasticity and volume. Sculptra aesthetic treatment can stimulate new collagen and tissue growth to restore volume, improve skin’s tone and texture and create lift.

“It is a product that has been around for years and years,” said RejuvenationMD’s Dr. Tianna Tsitsis. “What we do with it is we inject it in certain places, and over time, it makes you make collagen and pulls things back.”

In the face, Sculptra eliminates hollows around the temples, helps define the chin and jawline, tightens skin and adds volume to the midfacial region. Tsitsis says it’s natural lifting and tightening.

“I haven’t done fillers in my cheeks in about two years now because I started doing Sculptra, and it’s just been pulling me back,” she said.

Face treatments typically require four vials of Sculptra and three treatment sessions. Two are injected during the first session, and the third is injected 20 to 30 days later. The fourth vial is injected after another 20 to 30 days. Tsitsis says an experienced provider is important.

“It is all about the training and the provider that you go to, so you want to make sure that they’re doing it correctly,” Dr. Tsitsis said.

Other parts of the body with skin laxity can benefit from Sculptra as well. This includes the elbows, arms and above the knees.

“We can lift everywhere non-surgically,” Tsitsis said.

