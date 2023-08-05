Move for Love 5K is back at Lumen Field

The event honors those who have been affected by relationship abuse and promotes healthy relationships. Sponsored by One Love Foundation.

SEATTLE — More than one in three women, one in three men and one in two trans or nonbinary people will be in an abusive relationship in their lifetimes, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey. One Love Foundation is a national nonprofit dedicated to ending relationship abuse and empowering young people to see the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships.

The nonprofit was founded to honor the memory of Yeardley Love who was killed in 2010 by her ex-boyfriend, just three weeks before her graduation from the University of Virginia.

“During the trial, her family and friends realized there were a lot of things we were seeing that we didn’t know were signs of abuse,” said Gabi Shutt, One Love Foundation engagement manager for the Pacific Northwest.

One Love educates young people on the 10 signs of a healthy and unhealthy relationship through online and in-person workshops and resources. The organization has educated more than 50,000 people in the Pacific Northwest and worked with 120 schools.

“We want to empower young people to see the signs of an unhealthy relationship before it escalates to relationship abuse,” said Rhea Kimble, One Love Foundation director of development for the Pacific Northwest.

You can support One Love’s work at Move for Love Seattle on Saturday, May 20 at Lumen Field. It’s a timed 5K walk/run in partnership with the Seahawks.

“It is to raise awareness about relationship abuse and to honor those affected by relationship abuse and to promote healthy relationships,” Kimble said.

Participants will walk or run around the stadium and onto the field. The Finish Line Festival will include vendors, food trucks, a DJ, kid zone and community-based organizations. Registration for those 18 and under is free.

“One of our 10 signs of a healthy relationship is fun, so I feel like it’s really highlighted in Move for Love,” Shutt said.

To learn more and register, visit the Move for Love Seattle website.