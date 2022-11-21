Molbak's in Woodinville is your holiday destination

The garden and home center has gifts for everyone on your list. Sponsored by Molbak's.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The holiday season is in full swing. If you're looking for unique decorations or gifts, Molbak's Garden and Home in Woodinville has you covered.

Molbak's has been locally owned and operated by the Molbak family since 1956. In that time, it's become a holiday destination for generations of families.

"You walk in and you just feel the holidays in the air," said Shelly Pearson, community events manager at Molbak's. "If you haven't been to Molbak's this holiday season or if you've never been to Molbak's, now is the time to come when everything is decked out and gorgeous."

Right now, Molbak's Festival of Poinsettias is going on. The annual event runs through Dec. 4 and features 31 varieties of the popular holiday botanical.

You'll also find gifts for everyone on your holiday list. For the gardener, Molbak's has dozens of books and tools like Felco pruning shears, Darn Tough socks, and seed starting kits that allow you to grow your own Giant Sequoia.

"It's better than lip gloss in your stocking, right?" Pearson said.

Molbak's is also a plant collector's dream. The shop features the largest collection of house plants in Western Washington including a vast selection of rare and unusual species. Some of the staff's favorites are the Philodendron Joepii, the Philodendron Florida Beauty, and the Monstera Thai Constellation.

There's also something for the foodie or baker in your life. Molbak's has a carefully curated collection of kitchen goods and gadgets that will make any chef smile. For bread bakers, there's the Emilie Henry no-Knead Pot or proofing baskets and liners. There's also cookbooks, baking mixes, and other ingredients to fill the pantry.

Molbak's also has the ultimate holiday gift. You can give a professionally designed outdoor space created by the expert designers at Molbak's Landscape and Design Construction department.