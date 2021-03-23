The Moisture Festival is going virtual for 2021

The Moisture Festival is bringing the variety arts straight to your living room with a 4-night virtual show! Sponsored by the Moisture Festival.

SEATTLE — The Moisture Festival is a longtime Washington tradition - a yearly, four-week celebration of the variety arts. Magicians, tightrope walkers and other performers have delighted audiences year after year. But in 2021, the festival looks a little different. The Moisture Festival is going virtual.

They're compressing their normal four-week show into four virtual nights of fun, from April 1st to the 4th. You can buy tickets here.

"We jumped on the virtual bandwagon and we asked artists to send in videos," says festival co-creator Ron Bailey.

It's been a new experience for the festival. When they had to cancel their 2020 show due to COVID-19, they looked towards the future.

"It's like, how do you do a variety show without an audience?" asks Bailey, referencing their struggle to celebrate the Moisture Festival in a socially distant way. "It's like, hey, you want to play baseball? But you can't use a ball!"

But variety folks are scrappy people, and they weren't going to give up on their audience or performers. Thus, the virtual Moisture Festival was born.

This year, the festival will feature four different virtual shows - each one unique, family-friendly and filled with fun. They'll be a combination of new acts and highlight performances from the past sixteen years.

The past year has not been easy for anyone, especially arts organizations. But through it all, the Moisture Festival is working to bring us some of life's best medicine.

"You know, I really love laughter," Bailey says. "I think that laughter is something underappreciated for what it does for humanity. And that's one big reason why I wanted to be a part of creating a variety festival."

And if you were wondering, Bailey has the story behind the festival's iconic name.

"Springtime in seattle had something to do with it," Bailey says. "You can't help but know that it rains quite a bit. So we thought, why not embrace it?"