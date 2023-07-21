These modern sewing machines offer unique features for any skill level

Quality Sewing is a Brother Authorized Dealer and offers a wide range of Brother products with high tech features. Sponsored by Brother.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — If you haven’t used a sewing machine for a while, you may be impressed by the new features on many of today’s Brother machines.

“One of my favorite features of these new machines is the needle threader,” said Carmen LaPonte of Quality Sewing. “The other thing that the machines do today is they’re so easy to sew through many different layers of fabric.”

Quality Sewing sells a full range of genuine Brother products and as a Brother Authorized Dealer, offers exclusive products you can only buy from an authorized dealer.

Brother has products for sewing, quilting and embroidery and is one of the only manufacturers offering Disney embroidery designs. The company also has a mobile app that connects to machines that are Wi-Fi enabled.

“Much like our phones, our sewing machines have changed dramatically, but all for the better,” LaPonte said.

At Quality Sewing’s ten stores in Western Washington, you can try before you buy, get personalized service and support, learn and even find a community of people with a shared love for creating.

To help beginners and those needing a refresher, Quality Sewing’s Northgate location offers classes like "Learn to Use Your Sewing Machine" or "ScanNCut: Getting Started with Fabrics." The team also offers on-demand classes online.

Quality Sewing also has an exchange program where you can put the full value of the machine you purchased towards a new machine if you decide you’d like other machine features or capabilities better.

“We want to make sure you find the right machine for you,” LaPonte said.

In a world where we’re often on our phones or devices, sewing, quilting and embroidery can be great activities to pull you away from your screens.

“It is so fun to create something with your hands,” LaPonte said.

In August, Brother Authorized Dealers, like Quality Sewing, will get exclusive access to new product innovations for 2023 only available through authorized sewing centers. To learn more about Quality Sewing or any of the more than 300 Brother Sewing Centers across the country, visit the Brother website.