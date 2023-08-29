Megan Thomas Head recommends her favorite wellness products!

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares her summer beauty and wellness ideas for feeling our best. Sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

It is important to take care of yourself inside and out so Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head from Bourbon Blonde Blog has selected a few must-have items that will keep you feeling your best.

Thermacell has changed the way people are protected from mosquitoes so they can enjoy every moment outside. The company has a variety of pet and people friendly mosquito repellers that create invisible zones of protection.

Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging. Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one's physiological age.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and helps give structure to your skin, hair and nails. Youtheory Collagen Liquid supplies 5,000 mg of hydrolyzed collagen (per single serving) to help combat age-related collagen loss.

