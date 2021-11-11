Mean Girls take Seattle - What's Up This Week

SEATTLE — Mean Girls / Nov. 16 / Paramount Theatre
Tina Fey’s award-winning musical “Mean Girls” is coming to town for the first time! The musical shows what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis and, above all, a human being. Performances run Nov. 6 – 21 at the Paramount Theatre.
HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever / Now - Feb. 27 / Pacific Science Center
Want a fun way to learn more about hockey? The new exhibit “HOCKEY: Faster than Ever” has more than 20 interactive activities for people of all ages. There is even a part curated by the Seattle Kraken. You can partake in the fun now through Feb. 27 at the Pacific Science Center.
Whiskies of the World / Nov. 13 / Rainier Club
The quintessential whiskey tasting event is returning to Seattle. “Whiskies of the World” will have more than 200 varieties of the world’s most distilled spirits on hand. You can raise a glass for yourself this Saturday night at The Rainier Club in Seattle.
WildLanterns / Nov. 12 – Jan. 30 / Woodland Park Zoo
WildLanterns is back with a bigger, better and brand-new immersive experience that features large-scale animals representing wild places from around the world! You can go on your own safari starting tomorrow through Jan. 30 at the Woodland Park Zoo.
