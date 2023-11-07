Maximize your view with these innovative windows

This SmartSun glass blocks UV rays and their screens give clearer views without letting bugs in. Sponsored by Renewal by Anderson.

SEATTLE — Renewal by Andersen is celebrating its 28th anniversary as Andersen Windows’ full-service replacement division.

“First of all, we couldn’t do any of this without our customers,” said Brady Kalivoda, senior design consultant. “They invite us into their homes, and we get to partner with them in designing their project.”

One of the things that sets Renewal by Andersen apart is its patented Fibrex composite material technology, designed for energy efficiency, durability, beauty and minimal maintenance.

“It’s just very different from other windows on the market that are made with other materials such as vinyl,” Kalivoda said.

In addition to the unique frame material, Renewal by Andersen offers SmartSun glass. SmartSun performs well during cool weather to help keep homes warm, and it also helps keep homes cool now when the weather is hot.

“Without tarnishing the views or darkening the home, SmartSun glass is able to keep out so much of that heat and also block 95 percent of the UV rays,” Kalivoda said.

SmartSun’s ability to block UV rays stops the sun from fading furniture, drapes, artwork and other household items.

With your new windows, you can also get innovative screens to let air in and keep bugs out without ruining your view. TruScene Insect Screens offer up to 50 percent more clarity than a conventional screen.

“What most homeowners love is it doesn’t tarnish the view or darken the home,” Kalivoda said. “They don’t even see them.”

The Renewal by Andersen team works with customers every step of the way. Windows are designed with the homeowner’s input, and they are built in the United States. Renewal by Andersen employees install the windows, and the company guarantees the work.

“As much as our homeowners might like the windows, or the screens or the Fibrex, none of that matters until the windows actually get installed, and what we continually hear is how much they just rave about the installers,” Kalivoda said.

Renewal by Andersen is offering a 28th Anniversary promotion - buy 3 windows, get the 4th free, with no money down, no payments and no interest for one year.

