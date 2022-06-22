This Eastern Washington town has an amazing century-old tradition

The Manson Apple Blossom Festival has been going strong since 1921 — and the parade is a must-see event. Sponsored by Visit Lake Chelan.

MANSON, Wash. — Every May, the little town of Manson wakes up and honors a more than century-old tradition.

The Manson Apple Blossom Festival began in 1921, with a Farm Bureau invitation that welcomed 500 people to celebrate Manson. Since then, it's grown to an entire weekend of fun — complete with a parade, a 5K run, the crowning of royalty, and a pancake breakfast!

"In a small town, everybody pitches in to do something," says Sandy Miller, one of the 2022 parade Grand Martials. "If you're not involved, you're a slacker."

The parade contains multitudes. Whether it's Manson Growers handing out bottled cider or local schools showing off their musical skills, the community gathers in support.

Each year, a court of royalty is named — this tradition began in 1928, with the crowning of Queen Ruby Phelps. The Apple Blossom royalty acts as goodwill ambassadors between Manson and other towns in Chelan. 2022's royalty are Queen Cara Hutton, Princess Emely Valencia, and Princess Raven Pope.

"It's a lifetime thing," Hutton said. "You get to come back. And it's just really great to be able to represent our community."